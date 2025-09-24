'There's a real feeling of family here!' - North Shropshire opticians named top 5 in UK for customer service

Staff at Specsavers in Whitchurch say they're "very proud" their hard work has been recognised, after being presented with an award by the firm's founders Doug and Dame Mary Perkins.

Whitchurch is one of only five Specsavers teams from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland to receive the Dame Mary Perkins medal for Customer Service Excellence this year. The winners received £1,000 in prize money and attended a celebration dinner at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, held in their honour.

Staff from Whitchurch received their medals from Dame Mary Perkins on stage at the Specsavers Professional Advancement Conference (PAC), held at the ICC in Birmingham on Sunday, September 14.

Optical director Jasmine Shoker with Dame Mary Perkins receiving the medal for Customer Service Excellence

Jasmine Shoker, Optometry Partner at the Whitchurch branch, said she was thrilled at the award, adding that her team was passionate about improving the lives of people in the town.

"We have a team of 12 dedicated and confident professionals, and our culture drives a cycle of positivity," she said.

"We know that a happy team equals happy customers, and vice versa. We work hard to make sure appointments are available when customers need them.

"There’s a real feeling of being family here and as a team we are proud to have won this award that recognises our excellence in customer care, teamwork, and community engagement.

"I’m proud that Specsavers Whitchurch is a key part of the neighbourhood health service. We have built strong relationships within the community, working closely with key healthcare providers and are working together to improve quality of life for local people."

Whitchurch Specsavers only opened its doors three years ago, but managers at the branch say in a short space of time they've "made a real impact in the community", achieving consistently positive feedback from customers.

"Specsavers’ mission is to change lives through better sight and hearing," said founder Dame Mary Perkins.

"This year’s winners are all shining examples of how our optometrists and audiologists do that every day. Congratulations to all of them."