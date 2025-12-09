Winners of Market Drayton Christmas Shop Window competition crowned

Businesses were invited to decorate their shop fronts with a festive theme to help the north Shropshire town sparkle during the Christmas season.

Each business that featured a Christmas-themed window was automatically entered into the competition, which was organised by Market Drayton Town Council.

Last Friday (December 5), the Mayor of Market Drayton, councillor Tim Manton, announced and presented prizes to this year's winners.

Equity Will Writers on Cheshire Street was awarded first prize, while Peony and Tonic claimed second place and The Handsome House took third.

All were praised for helping to fill the town with Christmas cheer and for their wonderful creations.

Councillor Tim Manton said "I'd like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our town's invaluable traders for taking part in this years Market Drayton Town Council Christmas Window Competition.

"Each and everyone one of you go a long way to making our town the vibrant and unique place that it is, at this time of year it’s you that go a long way to making Christmas time in Market Drayton the most wonderful time of year.

"All those that did their Christmas Windows were worthy winners in one way or another, but there has to be a top three, and therefore I’d like to congratulate the winner, runner up, and third place for your efforts this year, the judging was extremely close and you should be very, very proud of what you achieved and the significant impact you have on our town.

"To all that took part, thank you, have a great Christmas!"