Creative winners of Market Drayton Ginger & Spice Festival gingerbread trail revealed

The Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Gingerbread Trail and Contest saw more than 47 businesses and organisations display gingerbread characters in their shop windows, all themed around 'Characters from History'.

Visitors to the festival on September 27 were invited to explore the town centre’s shops, attractions and heritage sites, before voting for their favourite creation.

Charlotte Lowndes of Beauty by Charlotte with her awards

An additional judging panel - including Market Drayton mayor Councillor Tim Manton and special guest judges Nick and Carol Ford from Acton Scott Heritage Farm - also selected winners.

The judges, from left: Mayor Tim Manton, Carol and Nick Ford from Acton Scott Heritage Farm, and Sarah Hopcroft from the Original Biscuit Bakers

Beauty by Charlotte won both the mayor's category and children's category for its Marilyn Monroe-themed gingerbread display, while the Market Drayton Museum and Resource Centre took home the charity category award for its Arthur Phillips display.

Aviation pioneer Mr Phillips, who lived in Market Drayton, had his first flying machine patented in 1908. It is believed that the famous flying Wright Brothers owed a lot to the Ollerton-born bicycle mechanic, having met him in London and visited his workshop at Market Drayton.



After scooping two awards in the contest, Charlotte Lowndes of Beauty by Charlotte said: "It was the first year I have taken part, and I had my little boy who helped and got really involved in making Marilyn.

Charlotte Lowndes of Beauty by Charlotte (left) with Sarah Hopcroft from the Original Biscuit Bakers who sponsored the trail and contest

"I was really pleased that we have both the people's vote and the mayor's vote. It is such a great event for the town and brings so many people in and I will definitely be taking part next year."

The award also meant a great deal to the team at the Market Drayton Museum and Resource Centre, where volunteers helped create the winning display - with this year's trail's historical theme making it extra special.

Beauty by Charlotte's Marilyn Monroe-themed display

Carole Higgins, chair of the Drayton Civic Society & Museum, said: "Everyone at Drayton Civic Society & Museum is absolutely thrilled. All the museum volunteers love taking part.

"This year’s theme of 'Characters From History' was very close to our hearts at the museum, we wanted to highlight one of our own local historical characters. This award is a huge thank you and well done to all our wonderful volunteers at the museum, this year special thanks go to volunteer Tamasin for suggesting Arthur Phillips and taking the lead on making our brilliant window display."

'Arthur Phillips' by The Market Drayton Museum and Resource Centre

Mayor Tim Manton praised the creativity and community spirit shown by all who took part, adding: "It was a great honour and a great pleasure to assist in judging this year’s Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Gingerbread Trail.

Judges, from left: Carol and Nick Ford from Acton Scott Heritage Farm, Mayor Tim Manton, and Sarah Hopcroft from the Original Biscuit Bakers

"The Ginger & Spice Festival is a premier event in Market Drayton and of great value to our town. Thank you to Nick and Carol for being my co-judges, their historical knowledge was not only immensely interesting but also added greatly to the day."