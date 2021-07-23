The crash happened on the A41 at Mill Green, pictured. Photo: Googl

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A41, near Market Drayton, on Tuesday evening.

The crash involved a black Yamaha motorbike and a white Toyota Aygo and happened near Mill Green and Hinstock at around 8.15pm.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or drivers with dash-cam footage from the area to come forward.

The motorbike rider has not yet been named but West Mercia Police confirmed his next of kin has been informed.

Sergeant Ian Brogan said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

"While investigations are ongoing, we are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage to please come forward.”