I visited one of Shropshire's most dangerous road junctions - here's how I got on

I have learned that patience is key at the Llynclys crossroads.

I headed to the crossroads on the A483 between Oswestry and Llanymynech on Thursday to meet North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan after her call for action and question to the Prime Minister in Parliament.

National Highways had previously branded the junction as the worst in the region when looking at locations where a cluster of incidents had taken place. However, the government-owned company has now stated that the crossroads ranks 54th out of 110 on their current list of 'problem junctions' in the Midlands.

But, it certainly ranks highly for me of troublesome roads - after my experience - and I can see why residents are keen to avoid it where possible, and are rallying together for change at the site.

I would be lying if I said I didn't fear what was to come after the alarming calls for adaptation to the road. Embarking on my first MP meet and interview since joining the Shropshire Star newsdesk made me nervous enough, however with no experience of driving at the Llynclys crossroads, I was worried for what lay ahead of me as I drove through the beautiful villages and surrounding countryside.

NORTH COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD 24/10/24 .MP Helen Morgan is campaigning for safety measure to be implemented at the crossroads near to the White Lion pub, Llynclys, Oswestry...

I approached the junction after passing through Knockin and via the B396. Stopping at the crossroads, I noticed the lovely and highly-regarded country pub - The White Lion - but also a busy stream of traffic.

To begin with my wait felt never-ending, I looked left and right continuously searching for an opportunity to cross safely. My view was hindered by a bend to my left, and the fact that the junction sits at the foot of a dip in the road only adds to the problems.

I waited, and waited, for more than a minute - if not longer - for sure. Another car opposite me was looking to cross from the A495 to the B396 and was also waiting for an opening.

I became aware instantly that this is a busy road, and a fast one too, as vehicles cruised down the hill from either side and to the bottom where the junction sits.

Patience and the priority of safety is key. I waited until the opportunity arose and for a quiet moment to cross.

The wait time, yes, can be frustrating for drivers. It was the same after my meeting had concluded, and patience and utmost attention to my surroundings and the road was required.

In speaking to the North Shropshire MP, she revealed her wish for a re-design to the junction, and assured she will be pressing for the allocation of funding so work can take place. Mrs Morgan also revealed that she avoids the Llynclys crossroads where possible, saying: "It's not worth it."

In my view, a roundabout would be ideal at that spot. However, I understand this may not suitable or achievable.

Although I crossed twice safely and did not witness any close-calls, after hearing reports and the concerns of Shropshire residents, and experiencing the crossroads myself, I fully understand and back the need for change and implementation of measures to increase safety at the site.

Mrs Morgan revealed it could be at least 12 months until funding becomes available for action, but National Highways has said they are "carrying out a study" which will help them to "plan and deliver a number of improvements for this junction".