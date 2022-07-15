Further drops at the pumps in Whitchurch

Motorists are currently queuing to get onto the forecourt at Grindley Brook Garage in Whitchurch, where today's price for a litre of unleaded is 166.9 and for diesel 184.9. That is a drop of eight pence and two pence respectively in the last few days.

At lunchtime. 14 motorists were queuing off the Chester Road to get onto the forecourt, with the eight pumps already in use.

The family owned business DA Roberts Fuels operate the petrol station and also deliver fuel to hauliers, farmers and business owners within a 30-mile-radius

Finance manager Ricky Allman said they would continue to drop their prices where they can in accordance with the market and that the current prices would stay static at least for the weekend.

He saiid: "It has been very busy today all day with motorists queuing to fill up and we do find that they do fill up as well rather than just put a tenner or £20 in.

"We monitor closely the price of oil and it has been coming down in recent weeks and we firmly believe in passing that onto the customers."

In contrast to Grindley Brook Garage, the highest prices in the county today according to petrolprices.com, excluding service stations, were Murco Shrewsbury at 187.9 per litre unleaded and 197.9 diesel, with Morrisons Shrewsbury at 186.7 and 195.7.