Restaurant with rooms gets a four star rating from Visit Wales

The Charterist restauraunt

Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen in Llanidloes was rewarded following an inspection of the town centre business, which opened in May last year, by Jeff Clapham, quality development manager for Visit Wales’ quality assurance team.

There are only three other Mid Wales restaurants with rooms - 17 across the whole of Wales - that have achieved a four or five star rating.

Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen focuses on developing apprentices to become the next generation of chefs and front of house staff for the hospitality industry.

The business is owned by Cambrian Training Company, an apprenticeship provider to the hospitality industry.

In his report, Mr Clapham praised the attention to detail and quality of the bedrooms and bathrooms and described the standard of housekeeping as really excellent.

“The cuisine overall is inventive, highlights local produce, a real sense of place and maximises humble ingredients to show their flavour and characteristics,” he said.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, managing director of Cambrian Training Company, said: “We are delighted to receive the four star grading which is a reward for all the hard work and attention to detail by our staff."

Val Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru, which represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia, congratulated the business.

“The business has been rewarded for its investment not only in the property but also the apprentices it employs, which is so important to the future of the hospitality industry.”

Head chef Paul Fox leads a team of talented apprentices at Chartists 1770 at the Trewythen which includes four outdoor dining pods.