Garden waste collections suspended for the winter residents reminded

Councillor Jackie Charlton

There are only a few weeks of collections left for this year Powys Council says.

People who want to subscribe to the 2023 service can do so in January, with the services resuming at the end of February 2023.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “Many of us are busy in the gardens at this time of year, tidying up after the summer and getting things prepared for spring. With the wet mild weather, we even seem to be still cutting the grass. So, we are keen to remind our residents to make the most of the last few remaining garden waste collections of 2022.

“So far this year, with the help of participating households, thousands of tonnes of garden waste have been collected and recycled into compost.

“With the amount we collect now tailing off the service does take a break over the winter, but you can still recycle your garden waste by composting it at home or by taking it to one of the five household waste and recycling centres in Powys.”