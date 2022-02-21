Record water levels on the Severn and Storm Franklin add to problems as region faces weather misery

The River Severn from English Bridge

Roads upstream, including the busy A483 trunk road at Llanymynech and several smaller routes in the Melverley area are already underwater. Firefighters on Sunday night rescued five people from vehicles trapped in flood water and were also called out to a car fire caused by an electrical fault after the driver had gone through water.

At Leintwardine near Ludlow the River Teme has burst its banks shutting the High Street and there are also problems in Clun.

In Mid Wales some residents in Llandinam south of Newtown had to be rescued by boat after houses flooded on Sunday evening and the Newtown to Welshpool Road was shut. A crash on Monday morning (21) has again closed the A483 near to the Horseshoes Inn.

The Severn in Llanidloes burst its banks and Newtown residents say they have never seen the Severn so high through the town.

Storm Franklin has added to travel problems with Transport for Wales cancelling all trains including those through Shropshire and the Highways Agency closing the Ceiriog and Dee bridges between Chirk and Ruabon on the A483/A5.

Trees and branches, already loosened by storms Dudley and Eunice, continue to fall with one blocking the Berriew to Castle Caereinion Road near Welshpool for several hours yesterday.

An oak tree down on the Berriew to Castle Caereinion Road on Sunday

In Shrewsbury the Frankwell and St Julian Friars car parks are closed and to add to the problems Raven Meadows did not open this morning because of a power outage. The bus station on Smithfield Road is also closed and people are being urged to use the Park and Ride system.

The Riverside Medical Centre is also shut.

Roads in Longden Coleham and Coleham Head are closed with flood barriers in place.

Shrewsbury Showground staff say the showground is closed, almost two years after it disappeared under water causing thousands of pounds of damage.

In Shropshire 11 red flood warnings and 12 flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency while in Powys similar numbers have been issued

Shropshire Council urged people to only and travel if they need to and not to, under any circumstances, enter flood water. It said its highways teams were working around the clock to close roads and car parks and make sure people who need them have sandbags to protect their homes and businesses.

In Bridgnorth properties on Severnside, Severn Terrace, Riverside and caravan parks, as well as properties in and around Hampton Loade and Highley may be affected.

Sandbags can be picked up at any time at the front of the council’s depot at Stanley lane, Bridgnorth, WV16 4SF.

Those living in Shrewsbury can collect sandbags from outside the Spar in Coleham, Smithfield Road and Chester Street.

"If supplies run out at any of these places, more sandbags are available at the council’s Longden Road depot," a spokesman said.