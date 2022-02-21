The River Severn at Greyfriars Bridge

Water started spilling out of the River Severn in the county town over the weekend, but the arrival of Storm Franklin led to a flood warning being issued as water flooded roads, car parks and green spaces in the town.

The Environment Agency issued two separate flood warnings for the town - one for Shrewsbury and one specifically for the Showground and The Quarry - with river levels expected to rise further and peak at 4.7-5.2m at the Welsh Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. As of 12.45pm on Monday, Shropshire Council said the level was 4.55m and "continuing to rise".

The river level viewed from the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury. Photo: Owain Betts

The top of the river's normal range at the bridge is 2.7m, and the highest ever recorded is 5.25m in November 2000.

River levels could top five metres on Tuesday afternoon

In its warning, the agency said it expecting Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue and Victoria Avenue to be flooded, while the Frankwell and St Julians Friar's car parks were already reported as underwater.

River levels in Shrewsbury are expected to rise even further on Tuesday

"The land behind wall at Coton Hill, Roushill and the B5067 Berwick Road and the B4380 are also flooded," the warning continued. "Access to Riverside medical practice affected."

Parts of The Quarry and Showground were also flooded on Monday morning.

Some people were still determined to get out in the rain

Residents and business owners have been advised to move possessions and valuables to higher positions of safety with river levels expected to remain high until Thursday.

Videos have also shown the frightening speed at which the river is flowing. One, posted by Shrewsbury Police's Twitter account shows water flowing rapidly at just south of the town at Atcham Bridge.

This is Atcham bridge this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/xhTZVGOLkN — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) February 21, 2022

Other photos show flooded car parks and small buildings on the river bank almost completely submerged.

The high river levels have also led to the closure of a number of town centre roads.

Smithfield Road is closed to traffic in both directions, while Coleham Head, Coton Hill, Chester Street/Cross Street and Longden Coleham are also closed.

Chris Allen, in St Julian's Frairs, is preparing for higher river levels

The Welsh Bridge is closed to traffic coming into town but remains open to traffic leaving Shrewsbury town centre.

Coleham is starting to be affected by floodwater

Shrewsbury Police also said that Berwick Road is flooded, and warned motorists to "never drive through flood water".