Win a house offer will change lives, the owners say

Rachel Overton of Severn Crescent in Eardington near Bridgnorth is raffling her family home which she's lived in since 2006, rather than selling it through an agent..

Having lived in their family home at Eardington near Bridgnorth for over a decade and when the time came to move, looked at putting it for sale by going down the usual, estate agent route.

But the couple then looked at other avenues and decided to put their home up as the prize in a special draw.

They are hoping to sell 90,000 raffle tickets at £5 a ticket by Christmas Eve to, they say, give someone the best Christmas present of all.

The three bedroom detached house also has a one bedroom self-contained annexe. It was the former show home on Eardington development.

Mrs Overton said: After reading an article of how terribly coronavirus is affecting the incomes of many families and their job security in a depressing way, we thought how as a family we could help to alleviate some stress.

"We also felt that many families who would love to perhaps live in our home, getting a mortgage for some might be impossible. So we decided that we wanted to change someone and their family’s life forever with an opportunity to win our home and become mortgage free.

"After carrying out some research, I discovered a brand-new local Shropshire internet business called RAFFFL, which was seeking a house via its social media platforms, which we are now using.

"The business has supported us throughout this process. It is very similar to JustGiving, a payment gateway for people like us to hold raffles.

"To make someone and their family mortgage free we are looking to sell 90,000 tickets at £5 per ticket. The prize also includes all the winners legal fees, so it really can be £5."

The couple say that tickets are selling fast but say they want to give as many people as possible to chance to own their home.

"We are constantly getting asked when is the draw going to be, and what if we don’t sell the 90,000 tickets.

" We really want to do the draw on Christmas Eve and so we really hope we can get to 90,000 as this is an amazing opportunity. But, if we don’t manage to, then there will be a cash prize for winner. Regardless of whether we accomplish the 90,000 tickets, we also will be making a donation to the FareShare Charity that footballer Marcus Rashford is Ambassador of.

"We are a well known Bridgnorth family and have always lived in the community. "