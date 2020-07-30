Residents urged to write letters to lonely care home residents for World Calligraphy Day

Manuscript Pen Company, based in Highley, launched the appeal ahead of World Calligraphy Day, which will take place on August 12.

Manuscript is launching a campaign to encourage people across Shropshire to learn a new skill, adopt traditional practices and to send handwritten notes and letters to be shared with care homes residents across the Midlands, who have suffered loneliness in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With many elderly residents now allowed to receive a regular visitor, in line with the latest Government guidance, and families still hesitant due to the ongoing risk of coronavirus, Manuscript’s ‘send a letter’ campaign will aim to bridge the gap and bring some joy to residents.

To get involved, Manuscript is encouraging individuals to send a letter or card with a special message inside to Say Something Special, Manuscript Pen Company Ltd, Main Road, Highley WV16 6NN, which will be passed on to care home residents.

To spread more positivity, individuals are also encouraged to take photos of their handwritten messages and to share these on social media using the hashtags #SaySomethingSpecial and #WorldCalligraphyDay, tagging Manuscript Pen Company and nominating three others to pass on the goodwill to those who may need cheering up in these uncertain times.

Charlie Stockbridge, managing director at Manuscript Pen Company, said: “To celebrate the fourth annual World Calligraphy Day and following the success of previous years working in conjunction with Birmingham Children’s Hospital, we’d like to continue to theme of #SaySomethingSpecial but this time we can really make a difference to our most vulnerable community members and showing we care for World Calligraphy Day 2020.

“2020 has undoubtedly been a really challenging year, but with older generations less likely to use technology to stay connected, it’s important we all play our part in ensuring we combat the impact of loneliness following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our Send a Letter campaign helps to do just that, and we’d like to encourage as many people as possible across Shropshire to get on board and help create positive memories for those who have been shielding from family and friends during lockdown.

"By sending these letters to our offices to be passed on but also be sharing online and tagging others, we hope to create a positive chain mail which inspires as many people to get involved as possible so we can make a real positive impact for those feeling the effects of loneliness.”

For more information on Manuscript Pen Company and World Calligraphy Day, visit manuscriptpen.com.