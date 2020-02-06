'His death has left a massive hole in our hearts': Tributes to grandfather and musician killed in head-on smash

Sohan Lal, 64, from Castlecroft near Wolverhampton died in the collision on the A545 near Bridgnorth on July 30, 2018.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday Rushon Ali, 45, of Lodge Road, West Bromwich, was found guilty of causing his death by dangerous driving. Ali was the owner of the Blue Ginger restaurant in Bridgnorth at the time of the crash.

His sentence was adjourned until the week beginning February 17.

The case:

Mr Lal was born in the Punjab and moved to England marrying his wife, Urmla.

The couple, who met when they were teenagers, had been married 42 years.

"He was my best friend, my soul mate," his wife said.

They couple had three children, two daughters and a son.

His daughter Sunita said: “My father had four grandchildren who were the apple of his eye and they adored him.

“He was coming up to retirement age and was looking forward to spending more time with his family.”

She said her parents, who lived in Castlecroft, were well known in Bridgnorth and part of the local community.

Sohan Lal was the lead singer and played several instruments in a band called International Group, which began more than four decades ago and still performs.

'Humble and generous'

It was of one of the first and longest running Asian bands in the UK bring Bhangra to Britain.

“He was the lead singer and played several instruments, he was multi-talented” Sunita said.

Latterly they played more religious music and were well known in Hindu and Sikh temples.

He worked at the precision engineering company, Grainger and Worral, and his family said that the company and workforce had been very supportive.

He was driving home from work when the tragedy happened.

The family said they had been inundated with tributes with 1,000 people attending his funeral.

His other daughter, Suvita said: "He was known for being humble and generous, and for his happy, infectious smile that made you melt.

"His death has left a massive hole in our hearts.”