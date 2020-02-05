Driver in Bridgnorth crash guilty of dangerous driving

Rushon Ali, who at the time was the owner of the Blue Ginger restaurant in Bridgnorth, had told the jury he must have blacked out before his vehicle drifted onto the opposite carriageway on the A545 near Bridgnorth on July 30, 2018.

Mr Sohan Lal of Castlecroft, died in the smash on the A454 near Bridgnorth when the Seat Ibiza he had been driving collided with Ali's Volkswagen Sharan.

Sentence on Ali, 45, of Lodge Road, West Bromwich, was adjourned until the week beginning February 17.

He had admitted causing the death of Mr Lal by careless driving but denied causing Mr Lal's death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury to Abdul Majid, Mohammed Soaib, Syed Keyes and Nurul Amin by dangerous driving.

Judge Anthony Lowe said it was inevitable that there would be a custodial sentence saying although this had not been deliberate it appeared Ali had fallen asleep at the wheel.

He said: "We do not realise that our cars are inherently dangerous. We think they are safe and nine out of 10 times they are. But 3,500 people die in crashes every year.

"We may avoid areas because of perceived terrorism worries yet we get in our cars every day."

Mr Peter Grice, prosecuting, had told the jury that Ali, who had been taking his employees to work, veered on to the wrong side of the road, crossing over the two centre white lines shortly before the crash.

Advertising

He was carrying six passengers, four of whom suffered serious injuries including fractured bones. None of the passengers had been wearing seatbelts.

The group had been travelling towards Bridgnorth at the time. Emergency services were called but there was nothing that could be done to save Mr Lal.

Ali told the jury that he must have blacked out. He said the day of the accident had been normal and he had not been tired. He had picked his employees up at about 3.30pm for the hour long drive to Bridgnorth.

He said he had not fallen asleep. He did not drink or take drugs and he was on no medication. A breath test proved negative.

Giving evidence, forensic collision investigator Pc Mark Philip said he had attended the crash scene. He said: “It was a fine, bright day with light cloud. The road surface was in good condition.”