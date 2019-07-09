Menu

Advertising

Bridgnorth death crash charges denied

By Rob Smith | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

A man has appeared in court after an accident near Bridgnorth in which one man was killed and six other people were injured.

The scene of the crash. Photo: Tettenhall Community Fire Station

Rushon Ali, 45, denied causing death by dangerous driving and six counts of causing injury by dangerous driving at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

It relates to an incident on the A454 near Bridgnorth on July 13 last year in which Sohan Lal died.

Abdul Mozid, Mohammed Soaib, Syed Keyes Ali, Nurul Amin, Abdul Miah and Sunil Karra were hurt in the crash.

Rushon Ali, of Lodge Road in West Bromwich, denied seven counts and will go on trial on February 3 next year.

Judge Jonathan Gosling said: "Unfortunately if that's the earliest we can manage so be it."

Ali was bailed until a pre-trial review hearing on December 2.

Crime News Bridgnorth Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News