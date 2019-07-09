Bridgnorth death crash charges denied

Rushon Ali, 45, denied causing death by dangerous driving and six counts of causing injury by dangerous driving at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

It relates to an incident on the A454 near Bridgnorth on July 13 last year in which Sohan Lal died.

Abdul Mozid, Mohammed Soaib, Syed Keyes Ali, Nurul Amin, Abdul Miah and Sunil Karra were hurt in the crash.

Rushon Ali, of Lodge Road in West Bromwich, denied seven counts and will go on trial on February 3 next year.

Judge Jonathan Gosling said: "Unfortunately if that's the earliest we can manage so be it."

Ali was bailed until a pre-trial review hearing on December 2.