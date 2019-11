Woolworths staff from Shrewsbury get ready to dance the night away at their annual dance at the Morris Hall in the town back in 1954. This photo was loaned to us 20 years ago by Mrs Rose Whitehouse of Wem, who was 79, and told us she started working there before the war as the 14-year-old Rose Witham. Mrs Whitehouse ringed herself on the photo – you might be able to make her out in front of the left hand window. The boss, a Mr Hooper of Church Stretton, is front, with his wife by him.