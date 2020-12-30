Disappointment as Shropshire moves into Tier 3 - with call to 'show resolve'

Hope is on the horizon as vaccines are rolled out

The announcement from Health Secretary Matt Hancock means that both the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin council areas will move up from Tier 2 to Tier 3, from the start of tomorrow.

The decision comes amid rising case rates across the country, and concern about the new 'variant' of the virus.

It will spell more misery for the county's hospitality businesses with cafes, restaurants and pubs forced to close again – although they can still operate for takeaway or delivery.

Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council, said he understood that the move would be a disappointment for businesses and residents.

He said: “I recognise the move into Tier 3 will come as a huge disappointment to many, especially as we know many of our residents have worked hard to keep themselves and each other safe.

"We now face tightened restrictions which will have an impact on our communities and businesses as we seek to reduce coronavirus cases across the county.

“I am really disappointed for all of our local businesses that have worked so hard with us to operate in a Covid-secure way. I doubt they could have done any more and want to thank them for what they have done. We will do all we can to support them during what I know will be a difficult time.

“Taking personal responsibility and making good choices continues to be the best way to protect yourself and those you love from the virus. We must all take action to protect each other and our local hospitals."

Councillor Nutting urged people to show resolve, with vaccination programmes now taking place.

Reduce

He said: “There is light at the end of this long tunnel with the roll out of the vaccine that will hopefully start to see life return to normal in the near future but until then we still need to follow all of the guidance designed to keep ourselves and others safe.”

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care at Telford & Wrekin Council urged people to follow the guidelines.

He said: “Ultimately this is the government’s decision and we all need to do what we can to reduce the spread of the virus.

"We all need to continue to comply with the restrictions. I am confident that if we all play our part, we will be able to get through this and look forward to some return to normality in 2021.”

Tier 3 restrictions mean that people are not allowed to socialise indoors, and outdoor socialising is limited to groups of six.

People are advised to continue to work from home wherever possible and reduce the amount of journeys made.

Under the rules, indoor entertainment and tourist venues must close, as must hotels, B&Bs and guest houses, with limited exemptions.

Leisure and sports facilities are allowed to stay open, but group exercise classes – including fitness and dance – are not permitted.

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Shaun Davies, said they would be seeking more support for businesses affected by the move.

He said: "The Government’s decision to move to Tier 3 is significantly impacting borough businesses, particularly those in hospitality, accommodation, events but also small businesses.

“We are urging the government to provide enhanced support to all businesses affected by the new restrictions, especially since many of them continue to face serious financial challenges due to previous restrictions and lockdowns.