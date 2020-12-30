All of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin moved into Tier 3 restrictions

The decision was confirmed this afternoon and means a raft of more stringent conditions for the entire county of Shropshire.

It comes amid increasing concern from the government over the continuing and accelerating spread of the virus.

Tier 3 spells particularly bad news for the hospitality industry which will be asked to close to the public.

Pubs, which have been able to open in Tier 2 as long as they serve a substantial meal, will no longer be able to open – although they can operate as takeaway.

Cafes and restaurants must also close – except for takeaway and delivery.

Shops, hairdressers and gyms can stay open, as can swimming pools, but fans can no longer attend sporting events.

People are not allowed to mix indoors, in private gardens or in most outdoor venues, except with their household or bubble.

The rules do however allow people to meet in a group of six in parks and other outdoor spaces.

Churches are allowed to continue collective worship, although people are not to mix outside their bubble while doing so.

Small wedding ceremonies are allowed to take place, but not receptions.

In terms of travel, people are asked not to travel to and from Tier 3 areas.

Meanwhile, the Black Country and Staffordshire will be placed under tougher restrictions as the Health Secretary today announced the region will move up to Tier 4. Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Birmingham will move from Tier 3 to Tier 4.