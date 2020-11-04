'We are again seeing people dying': Shropshire hospitals medical director issues plea as second lockdown looms

As MPs prepare to vote on the measure today, which would see new restrictions coming into force tomorrow until at least December 2, the medical director for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has stressed that people need to follow the rules and stay at home as much as possible.

Dr Arne Rose says there is a growing number of patients with Covid-19 at the county's major hospitals and action is needed to curb the spread of the virus as winter approaches.

It comes as large queues were spotted outside Primark branches yesterday – including at Telford’s town centre branch – just days before ‘non-essential’ shops and retailers are due to close for almost a month.

See also:

Dr Rose said: "Sadly, we are seeing more and more people in our hospitals with the virus.

"And even more sadly and more concerning, we are again seeing people dying.

"Last week, seven people died in our hospitals after contracting the virus and there have now been 189 deaths in total at our two hospitals.

"These numbers make for stark reading but, as I have said before, they are not simply statistics.

"They are people with loved ones left behind. Their deaths impact on everyone who knew them, including the clinical staff who treated them."

According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of weekly deaths involving coronavirus in the West Midlands is at its highest since June.

The West Midlands had 80 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending October 23 – the highest number for the region since the week ending June 19.

In a plea to the public, Dr Rose said: "I understand how difficult it is in the winter, but please, unless you have to travel, stay at home.

"Do not have family or friends outside of your support bubble round to your house and do not go to theirs.

"Protect the most vulnerable in our society and importantly please remember to continue to wash your hands regularly, wear your face covering where required and keep social distancing.

"Winter is now fast approaching and that brings with it its own challenges for those of us working in the NHS.

"We are preparing as well as we can for winter, but we are under no illusion about how difficult this year will be."

He has also urged anyone eligible for the free flu jab to take up the offer as soon as possible.

Since the outbreak began 209 patients have died with Covid at the county's health trusts.