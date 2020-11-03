'It means others will go without': Anger as panic buyers clear shelves in Shropshire

Toilet roll flying off the shelves again in Tesco Extra, Shrewsbury

Panic buying of household essentials was commonplace in the first nationwide lockdown, and with a second strict clampdown imminent, some shoppers have again been stockpiling as seen in this picture from a Shrewsbury Tesco branch.

Newport's mayor Peter Scott has been pleading with people not to needlessly run down the stock of supermarkets and essential shops, which will remain open throughout November's lockdown.

He said: "I went into Asda today and while there were some toilet rolls, there were no eggs. You couldn't get half a dozen eggs for love nor money.

"It's something that is absolutely unnecessary. The supermarkets aren't saying that there's going to be no stock.

"It means others will go without, and there's absolutely no need for it.

"The message has to be to stop doing it, and think of other people.

"It makes you angry to think that some people might go without.