Telford Primark shoppers wait patiently in last days before 'non-essential' shops close again

Queues for the Telford central branch of Primark

Large queues have been spotted outside Primark branches, including at Telford's town centre branch, where staff were carefully managing the numbers instore. It comes ahead of a second English lockdown which is set to begin this Thursday, November 3, and last until at least December 2.

Most shoppers only had a wait of a few minutes though, and those in the queue passed the time patiently.

Samantha Deeming, 35, and David Pacey, 34, were keeping two-year-old Henry entertained in the queue this morning. The family came from Wolverhampton for the day to make some returns and do some early Christmas shopping.

"We have stuff we need to return, if we don't do it now we won't be able to," said Samantha.

David said: "We were expecting big queues, we're kind of used to it now. We were expecting bigger queues than this.

"I think [the lockdown] will be longer than four weeks.

"We understand it's for safety, and it's not as much of a shock this time."

Samantha said: "It doesn't feel as severe as last time. I think we all expected a second wave."

'Not how I wanted to spend my day off'

Karen Gregory, 47, services emergency vehicles including ambulances, and she said that this week was her first time off this year.

She came to the centre hoping to do some shopping for clothes and birthday presents for family members.

"I haven't had any time off work – I am supposed to be on holiday in Gambia now.

"It's not how I wanted to spent my day off!

"It's pretty much what I expected it would be. I thought there would be more people actually.

"I don't mind waiting, we've got all day. There's no point getting upset or stressed about it."

Caitlin and Sam, both 18, came to visit a number of clothes shops including Primark.

Caitlin said: "I just need winter clothes, and maybe some Christmas presents. I don't want to face coming out after December 2.

"This isn't that bad, but if it was any worse I would have just left it.