Two further Shropshire Covid deaths as UK total rises by 492

The NHS has confirmed the deaths of a further two more patients with Covid at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

It means that 211 people have now died at county NHS trusts since the outbreak began.

Of the total, 191 have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

A total of 164 people have also died in the county’s care homes with the virus, with another death confirmed in a Shropshire care home this week – although the figures relate to deaths from April 10 up to October 30.

In total 114 people have died in care homes in the Shropshire Council area, and 50 in the Telford & Wrekin council area.

To date a total of 96 people have died in Powys with the virus according to the Office for National Statistics.

Today there have also been 99 positive cases in Telford & Wrekin, 136 in Shropshire, and 16 in Powys.