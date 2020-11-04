Parking charges to remain throughout lockdown amid alterations to coronavirus measures in Shropshire town centres

Bridgnorth High Street

Following the government’s four-week lockdown announcement, Shropshire Council has reviewed the social distancing measures throughout the county and has made some changes set to come into effect by Thursday morning.

The authority has announced car parking charges will remain in place. This comes after Shropshire Council suspended charges in all council car parks in March following the first lockdown.

Coronavirus measures were first introduced in June to help ensure that people could safely and easily visit and navigate market towns in line with social distancing regulations and latest Government guidance.

In Shrewsbury, the closures on High Street, Wyle Cop and Victoria Avenue will be removed, allowing buses to return to High Street for the lockdown period, instead of using Town Walls. Any on-street parking bays that become available will become chargeable. Social distancing measures on Castle Street will remain.

In Ludlow, the closure of King Street will be removed.

For Bridgnorth, the running lane on High Street for the Saturday market will remain in place.

In Much Wenlock, Church Stretton and Bishop's Castle, social distancing measures on the high streets will remain, as they will do in Oswestry's Church Street.

Throughout lockdown, on and off-street parking charges will remain in place.

Where there are residential parking issues – due to an increase in home working – residents will, on request, be able to park in Shropshire Council car parks at a reduced rate or free of charge, and each case will be considered on an individual basis.

Raven Meadows Car Park in Shrewsbury will remain open as normal.

Officers from Shropshire Council will be monitoring town centres over the lockdown period, and parking enforcement officers will also be continuing their work.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “In light of the government’s announcement, we’ve carefully considered which of the social distancing measures will be required in the coming weeks, and which should be removed for the period of the lockdown – along with any other related actions that needs to be taken.

"I’m happy that what we’ve agreed is sensible and proportionate, and we’ll continue to review things in the weeks ahead.