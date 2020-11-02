Another Shropshire Covid death is confirmed

Another Covid death has been confirmed at Shropshire's NHS trusts.

NHS England confirmed the latest Covid death in the county
The latest patient to die was in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

NHS England figures show that the person is the 209th to have died with Covid at a county health trust since the outbreak began.

Of the total 189 have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

A total of 163 people have also died in the county's care homes with the virus.

In the Shropshire Council area 113 have died in care homes, and in Telford & Wrekin there have been 50 deaths. The figures record deaths from April 10 up to October 23.

To date a total of 96 people have died in Powys with the virus according to the Office for National Statistics.

Today there have also been 45 positive cases in Telford & Wrekin, 70 in Shropshire, and 25 in Powys.

Today the government has confirmed another 136 hospital deaths with Covid, taking the UK total to 46,853.

