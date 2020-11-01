Telford council leader criticises delay in government lockdown

Shaun Davies is the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

The Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies, questioned why the government had not brought in the "circuit break" recommended by its scientific advisors in September – a suggestion backed by his party leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Councillor Davies said that the council's work would now focus on providing support for the people of Telford & Wrekin.

Meanwhile Shropshire Council's leader Peter Nutting said he understood the lockdown announcement would cause frustration, but that his authority would be looking to help the people and the businesses of the county.

Councillor Davies said: "There seems little doubt that just like the first lockdown, the second lockdown has been activated by the government far too late.

"This lockdown should have been done weeks ago when government scientific advisors suggested it and it was advocated by amongst others Keir Starmer.

"This should not be seen as ‘down time’ by the government, they must use this time as a second chance to get track and trace in place, which frankly has been a disaster."

More Covid-19 coverage:

He added: "Like everyone else the council and public bodies heard this at the same time – this means we need to work over the weekend and into this week to prepare to protect care and invest in our residents, communities and businesses like we did earlier in the year.

"My promise to our community is clear. We will walk this journey with you, each step of the way. Our mission is to be there for our community in all the ways we can."

Councillor Nutting said: "I am not surprised by this decision.We were probably going to be advised to go into Tier 2 next week in any case.

"I will need to understand the details of the financial implications. The last time we went into lockdown the council distributed the government grants and it remains to be seen if this will be the same, this time round.

"My concern is not for the council's finances, but for the businesses."

He added: “I realise there will be a lot of frustration and anxiety around a further national lockdown. Whilst this is undoubtedly a worrying time, I want to reassure residents that Shropshire Council is here for them. We will be stepping up once again to support all our communities – including our vulnerable residents. We will also ensure that support is available for our businesses.

“There is a lot of information to digest and we are awaiting more details from central government.

“We are ready to help. Our Shropshire Council Covid-19 Helpline – ‪0345 678 9028 – remains open anyone that needs additional support.