Lockdown will be 'devastating blow' for firms

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce director of business, Ruth Ross. The prospect of the businesses closures and empty streets seen in March will be hugely worrying for firms, a business leader has said.

Ruth Ross, the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s director of business, said for many firms which have spent time and money on making premises safe, it would feel like there is no way out.

She said: “Business confidence has been hit in recent months by the stop-start approach from the government, and there will now be a feeling that there is no end in sight.

“Most worrying of all is the fact that many Shropshire firms are in a much weaker position this time than they were at the start of the pandemic – either from a cashflow point of view, or because they have used up anything in their reserves.

“This will make it far more challenging to survive extended closures or demand restrictions – particularly in the run-up to what, for many businesses, is the most important and lucrative time of the year.”

Ms Ross said that despite the announcement of fresh lockdown being a "devastating blow" the temporary extension of the furlough scheme would bring short-term relief to many firms.

She said: “Sustained help must be available to employers, to the self-employed and to the many businesses and individuals that have not been able to access any of the government’s schemes to date.”

Shropshire chamber also said it was vital for the government not to squander the time afforded to them through another lockdown to enable mass testing and fix test and trace systems.

Ms Ross said: “It is becoming increasingly clear that this holds the key to a lasting exit strategy for both public health and the local economy.

“We will be examining the detail of new restrictions and support carefully over the coming days, together with chamber business leaders across the country.