Telford Covid cases nearly double in just a week

As cases rise across the country, and each day brings a new record for the amount of cases being diagnosed, Telford & Wrekin is no different.

The number of Covid cases in the borough has increased 89 per cent, nearly a doubling in the last week, Telford & Wrekin Council has said.

A total of 276 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, and the seven-day infection rate for the area is 153 confirmed cases per 100,000 of the population.

For the West Midlands, it is 166 per 100,000 and for England it is 177 per 100,000.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director of Public Health, said: "The number of Covid cases has increased 89 per cent, nearly a doubling in the last week.

"About a third of this increase relates to students at Harper Adams testing positive and we are working hard with the university to manage that situation.

"Not all the increase can be related to students. There is ongoing transmission in the community – between members of the same family, between friends and work colleagues.

Vulnerable

"Sadly some of our more vulnerable members of our community are being affected, with rates of infection increasing in the over 60s.

"We've all done so much to protect ourselves, our friends and our family but as infections continue to rise – we need to do more."

The council is urging people to isolate and get tested when you have any symptoms of Covid, however mild; and reduce social contact while following the rule of six.

Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “Telford & Wrekin’s Covid Alert Level is currently ‘Medium’ we need to do all we can to avoid moving to ‘High.’

“The virus is spreading when people meet at home and in confined spaces, so I ask residents to reduce the social contact people have to a minimum.

“We know the vast majority of people in Telford & Wrekin have done a fantastic job following the rules but we need to do more.