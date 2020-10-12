Shropshire predicted to be put in lowest tier of Covid restrictions

The county is expected to be included in 'Tier One' of the regulations

Local sources suggest that the county will be in 'Tier One' of the new system.

The expectation is that the rules in 'Tier One' would be similar to those currently in place – with people required to wear masks in shops, and other limits on groups such as the 'rule of six' still being in force.

Both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are currently below the England average for the number of cases per 100,000 people for the week ending October 8.

In Shropshire the figure is 69, and in Telford & Wrekin it is 58, compared to 79 for the England average.

It comes as Liverpool is braced to be included the most severe band of restrictions, while Greater Manchester is predicted to be in Tier Two.

Labour MP Lisa Nandy commented on the situation regarding Greater Manchester on Twitter, writing: "Just learnt Greater Manchester will be placed into tier 2 restrictions via twitter. Apparently there was a government briefing for GM MPs but I can’t provide details because I wasn’t invited. I suspect this is because they don’t know where Wigan is. What an absolute shambles."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to update MPs and the country on the restrictions this afternoon.

Negotiations

Different parts of the country will be split up into “medium”, “high” or “very high” local coronavirus alert areas under the new system the Prime Minister is expected to announce.

It comes after Mr Johnson held a telephone conference with Cabinet colleagues on Sunday to discuss the situation and ongoing negotiations with local leaders in the North of England.

The three tiers represent an advancing scale of local restrictions.

Tier one restrictions are thought to be the baseline restrictions in place across England, including a 10pm hospitality curfew and a ban on most gatherings of more than six people.

Tier two restrictions are expected to be similar to rules currently in place in Middlesbrough and parts of the North East, where indoor mixing of households is not allowed.

Two households may be allowed to meet in a private garden, as long as the rule of six and social distancing are followed.

Many details are yet to be confirmed but leaders in Liverpool said pubs and bars, betting shops, casinos, and gyms would close under the third “very high” tier restrictions, while reports also suggest people will have to avoid all non-essential travel and to not travel between areas.

It is not yet clear how an area will be placed into a tier, or to what extent regulations will be written and enforced locally.