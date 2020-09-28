'Shropshire cannot afford another lockdown': Call to 'Step Up' the fight after 75 new Covid cases

Public health bosses said everyone must now play a part in stopping its spread, particularly the younger and working age population, following a rise in positive cases.

A new ‘Step Up Shropshire’ campaign has been now launched to reinforce key public health messages. Residents should protect themselves and others by continuing to wash their hands regularly, wear face coverings in enclosed spaces, and staying at least one metre apart from people not in their own household.

In addition, residents should work from home if possible, limit contact with others, keep a distance of two metres from those not in the same household bubble, and stick to a maximum group of six when meeting socially – indoors or outdoors.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Shropshire’s director of public health, Rachel Robinson, said: “All across the county from Clun to Craven Arms and Wem to Whitchurch everyone has made enormous sacrifices over the past few months.

“We are at a point where we need everyone to step up and help cut the rate of infections. The recent rise in local cases and the Government’s latest measures means we cannot afford to let our guard down.

“We need to do everything we can to keep our case rate down and avoid another lockdown.

Advertising

“The message of this campaign is simple. Everyone in Shropshire needs to step up and play our part. Wash your hands, keep your distance and wear a face covering when you need to.

Adversity

“If you think you have symptoms, no matter how mild, book a test immediately and if you test positive make sure you self-isolate for at least 10 days. If you fall ill, everyone who lives at your property must also self-isolate.

"Staying at home, means not going out for any reason, including to work, or to the shops.”

Advertising

Dean Carroll

Shropshire Council’s adult social care chief Councillor Dean Carroll added: “Salopians are famous for stepping up to the plate in the face of adversity – and now we need people to do this more than ever.

“To put it bluntly, Shropshire cannot afford another lockdown.

“Everyone in Shropshire has a role to play – by getting tested if they have any symptoms, making sure they continue to socially distance, washing their hands, wearing face coverings and meeting socially in groups of a maximum of six people, indoors or outdoors.

“Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household, if they have symptoms. All tests must be booked in advance. Residents can register by calling NHS Test and Trace on 119 or online.”

Staying safe