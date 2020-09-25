Cases going wrong way according to health official

The warning from Liz Noakes, Telford & Wrekin Council's Director of public health, comes as cases have significantly risen across the county.

Telford & Wrekin saw 39 cases in the week up to September 21, an increase of 24 on the previous week. It also means the rate per 100,000 people moves up to 22, above the England average of 21.

The figures mean the cases are at their highest level in the borough since testing began in May.

Shropshire has also seen a significant hike in case numbers, with 73 positive tests in the week up to September 21.

The figure is an increase of 39 on the week before, and moves the rate per 100,000 cases to 23 – also above the England average.

In Powys there were 12 cases, down six on the previous week.

Mrs Noakes said: “The number of confirmed cases we have had in the past week is the highest we have had since community testing began at the end of May – our numbers are going in the wrong direction."

She added: "It is likely that these numbers are an underestimate, some results for testing are taking longer to come back due to limited lab testing capacity.

“There is no room for complacency, but if we all play our part then we can get these numbers down.

"Thank you to all our residents who have practised hands, face, space, the rule of six, and followed the guidance on when to get tested and when to self-isolate.

“Please also ensure when you are wearing a face covering that you remember to continue to wash your hands and give people space.

Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin's cabinet member for health and social care, said vigilance is needed to avoid the type of strict local lockdowns seen in the West Midlands.

He said: “At the other end of the M54 we have an area where additional restrictions have been put in place to control the virus.

“Here in Telford and Wrekin no additional restrictions have been imposed and people not part of our household bubble are able to visit each other so long as the rule of six is observed – let’s keep it that way.

“Thank you to everyone who has been following the rules, you are protecting peoples jobs, your loved ones, and the more vulnerable members of our society."