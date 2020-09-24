New coronavirus testing centre opening in Telford to expand services

The unit be the second to be operated by national NHS Test and Trace in the borough and is aimed to improve access to the service.

It was due to be available at the Randlay Valley Car Park.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, can get a free swab test which will take less than a minute to carry out.

Tests should be booked or ordered as soon as symptoms begin at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Telford and Wrekin's cabinet member for health and social care Councillor Andy Burford said: “We’re really pleased to welcome this drive-in mobile testing unit to Telford and Wrekin.

“It is so important to be able to offer testing for the virus as close to people’s homes as possible.

“Tests are available by appointment only to anyone with symptoms – so that means a new, continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss or change in their sense of taste or smell.”

Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council clerk Katrina Baker said: “We are pleased to have been able to support this important facility and to work with Telford and Wrekin Council and NHS to enable the drive-in mobile testing unit to be here in Randlay.

“It is a site which is close to the town centre, Stafford Park and Hollinswood and we hope that it will assist in supporting the initiatives and guidelines that are in place to help keep people safe locally”

The council plans to open several new walk-in testing centres for those without a car within the next few weeks.