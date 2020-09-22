Medic's plea as coronavirus hospital admissions start to rise in Shropshire

There has been growing concern over the increasing number of positive cases in the community across the UK, but there are reports that hospitals are also seeing increased admissions across the country.

Rates in Shropshire remain relatively low but there has been a small increase in Covid admissions at the county’s hospitals, according to experts.

Dr Arne Rose, medical director at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which manages both Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said the number of cases were increasing for every age group.

His comments came as chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance warned the country would face up to 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day without action. Boris Johnson was today due to chair a Cobra meeting on possible nation-wide action.

Yesterday a further 4,368 new cases were reported in the UK along with 11 deaths, taking the total to 41,788. Noone has died with coronavirus in a hospital in Shropshire since July 12.

Dr Rose said patients were still being treated for the infection at the trust’s hospitals, and urged people to play their part in making sure they do not contribute to the spread of the virus.

He said: “Although we are not yet seeing the same rise in coronavirus cases that some other hospitals are, we are treating a small number of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“We know that, in England, Covid-19 cases are increasing in every age group and that is why it is vital that people continue to follow the latest guidance to reduce the spread of this disease.

“Please, continue to wash your hands regularly and thoroughly; wear a face covering when you are in an enclosed space; and maintain social distancing. Do not meet up in groups of over six.

“This is an important phase in our fight against coronavirus, and it is up to all of us to play our part.”

So far 2,421 people have been confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus in the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin boroughs.

A total of 189 people have died in hospitals in Shropshire after contracting Covid-19, while at least 155 people have died in care homes after catching the disease.

The Prime Minister was today expected to say measures to restrict social mixing will be imposed across England. Experts warn that, without action, there could be 200 deaths a day by mid-November.