UK could see 200 deaths a day by mid-November unless action is taken – Vallance

The UK could be facing 50,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by mid-October, leading to 200 deaths a day a month later if the current rate of infection is not halted, the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has warned.

Sir Patrick said the “vast majority of the population remain susceptible” to catching coronavirus and the current situation required swift action to bring the case numbers down.

In a televised press conference together with England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, Sir Patrick said there was “no doubt” the UK was in a situation where the numbers were increasing among all age groups.

He said: “At the moment, we think that the epidemic is doubling roughly every seven days.”

Prof Whitty said there was a need to “break unnecessary links” between households and there was a need to “change course”.