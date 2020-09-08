Man drives ill children two hours to Covid-19 test centre in Telford to be told it had 'run out of tests'

Campaigns manager Steve Hyndside, of Stroud, said he travelled more than two hours to the coronavirus test centre in Ironbridge, but was told it had run out of tests and closed after he arrived five minutes early.

Broadcast journalist Piers Morgan responded by describing the testing process as "appalling".

Speaking on Twitter, Mr Hyndside added he had two ill children, aged one and three, with him at the time.

He said: "Utterly shambolic – just drove over two hours with two ill children (one and three years old) to a test site in Telford for an appointment booked for 6.30pm.

"We arrived at 6.25pm to be told that the whole site was closed because they've run out of tests."

UTTERLY SHAMBOLIC - just drove over 2 hours with two ill children (1 and 3 years old) to a test site in Telford for an appointment booked for 6:30. We arrived at 6:25 to be told that the whole site was closed because they’ve run out of tests! — Steve Hyndside (@SteveHyndside) September 8, 2020

In a tweet directed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Morgan said: "This is appalling. What the hell is going on with your ‘world class testing’."

This is appalling. What the hell is going on with your ‘world class testing’ @BorisJohnson @MattHancock? https://t.co/HiaAqxL9eO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, people in Shropshire say they have been asked to travel to Oldham in Greater Manchester, while others have been directed to Leicester and Builth Wells.

The Government website, used to book Covid-19 tests, has also been telling people that there are no walk-through test sites or home test kits available.