Corbet School reopens after closing due to case of coronavirus

The Corbet School in Baschurch, was closed on Monday and has reopened today, with only the bubble of the individual affected advised to self-isolate.

Shropshire Council did not confirm whether it was a student or a member of staff who was diagnosed.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council's director of public health, said: "We are currently working with Public Health England (PHE) and The Corbet School in response to a recent case of Covid-19.

More Covid-19 coverage:

"Our public health team have been supporting PHE who have been working with the school and parents and carers, to provide health protection advice and guidance. We know that the school have followed strict government advice and guidelines; it was quick to isolate the individual with symptoms and undertake all necessary health and safety measures to help prevent further transmission of the virus. Only the associated bubble of the person affected, have been advised to self-isolate.

"After one day of closure on Monday, the school remains open until the end of term on Thursday, to unaffected bubbles and to vulnerable children and those of critical workers. Up until then, Year 10 pupils, will move to remote learning provision in line with the latest government guidance.

"At this time we would also like to remind everyone to follow social distancing advice to reduce their social interaction with other people. Good hand hygiene remains the best protection against the virus, including washing your hands more regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze."