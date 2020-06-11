Scale of coronavirus support for Shropshire workers revealed

Official figures released today show that 74,510 workers across the county have received wage support, with 56,200 staff furloughed and 18,310 accessing the self-employed assistance scheme.

The two schemes were announced earlier this year by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help pay the wages of workers on leave due to Covid-19 lockdown measures.

MPs today said the the schemes have been vital in avoiding mass unemployment.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Figures published by HM Revenue & Customs show 35,000 people have been furloughed through the Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme in the Shropshire Council area.

And a further 13,110 self-employed workers have had their wages supported through the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, receiving £38.9m in payments up to May 31.

In Telford & Wrekin 21,200 workers have been furloughed, while 5,200 self-employed workers – 74 per cent of those eligible – have received £15.1m in wage support.

Advertising

Nationally, a total of 8.9 million jobs had been furloughed in the UK by 1.1m employers by June 7, with claims made totalling £19.6 billion.

The latest figures show we are supporting jobs and incomes across all nations during coronavirus.



Read the breakdown here: https://t.co/WNpRi3MK6M pic.twitter.com/uWY3Cd5GkM — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 11, 2020

A further 2.6 million claims have been made for support by self-employed workers.

The furlough scheme – which grants 80 per cent of employees' pay up to a maximum of £2,500 per month – was initially supposed to last for three months, but was extended until October.

Advertising

However the support is due to be scaled back, with the amount of furloughed wages paid by the Government reduced each month from August.

Mr Sunak said: "The UK Government is doing everything we can to protect jobs and businesses in the West Midlands and across the UK during the crisis.

"Our unprecedented job retention and self-employment support schemes have supported the livelihoods of millions and will help ensure our recovery is as swift as possible."

From July 1 workers will be able to return to work part-time on 80 per cent pay, although to qualify they will need to have been furloughed for at least three weeks by June 30.

People eligible to claim the self-employment grant will be able to claim a second and final grant in August of up to £6,750.

Meanwhile hundreds of businesses in the county have still not received the government support they are eligible for.