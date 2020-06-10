Cars to be banned from Shrewsbury town centre for 'period of the day'

People are being asked for their views about how to make Shrewsbury more accessible - both during and after the current coronavirus restrictions.

The Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce, made up of Shrewsbury Town Council, Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury BID, has launched an interactive map which people can use to make comments and suggestions.

The initiative, known as the Shrewsbury Big Town Map, allows people to view a map of Shrewsbury and make comments about specific areas - mainly focusing on transport, road layouts, walking and cycling, and how things could be improved.

More specific details about road closures are expected in the coming days from Shropshire Council.

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, which is leading the project on behalf of the recovery taskforce, urged people to get involved.

He said: “A huge amount of work is taking place to make the town centre safe for businesses to open and welcoming for people to visit, whilst maintaining social distancing.

“A wide range of projects are progressing to encourage more cycling and pedestrian access, and this Commonplace map is a great way that people can make comments and suggestions.

“We are all working together to make Shrewsbury safer and more accessible for everyone, and we look forward to hearing people’s ideas.”

Councillor Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council, welcomed the launch of the Shrewsbury Big Town Map.

He said: “Everything we are doing right now is being guided by the public health guidance to allow people to enjoy Shrewsbury safely and reduce the spread of the virus.

“Central to the plans is the creation of a pedestrian zone, which will involve the removal of traffic during a period of the day, to allow more space for people to use shops and businesses whilst maintaining social distancing.

“More details will be issued on the specifics as soon as possible, but any part-time road closures will be introduced on a trial basis and can be removed if necessary.

“There are lots of positive initiatives being worked on, which we will be sharing with the public over the coming weeks and months, and this interactive map is a great way for people to get involved.

“Clearly we cannot guarantee that every idea or suggestion will come to fruition, but these comments will be used as valuable feedback when decisions are made about making changes in the town - both during the coronavirus recovery phase and into the future.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, added: “I would encourage town centre businesses to get involved in the project submit their ideas for improving movement into and around the town centre as we begin our recovery.”

To have your say visit shrewsburybigtownmap.commonplace.is/ and on the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan website at shrewsburybigtownplan.org