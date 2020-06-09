Menu

Catholic Bishop of Shrewsbury welcomes reopening of churches for prayer

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | Coronavirus | Published:

The Roman Catholic Bishop of Shrewsbury has welcomed the announcement that churches can partially reopen after nearly three months of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bishop Mark Davies

The Rt Rev Mark Davies said the opening of churches for private and individual prayer from June 15 will represent the “first step towards the public celebration of the mass and the sacraments”.

He added: “I very much welcome the long anticipated reopening of our churches. I am delighted the government has recognised how the priority of prayer and worship are central to the common good and to the rebuilding of society after the lock down.

“Every church stands as an invitation to pray and it was one of the most painful aspects of our national lockdown to see every church door locked and barred as people sought places of prayer and the presence of Christ in the Blessed Sacrament.

“The opening of church doors for private prayer will form a first step towards the public celebration of the mass and the sacraments.”

But Mr Davies said huge challenges remained to ensure that churches were remain safe places for all who attended.

He added: “It will require patient preparation and will depend on the generosity and training of volunteers in every community.

“However, with teams of volunteers, safety resources and risk assessments in place we can look forward to seeing the great sign of churches once more with open doors.”

The announcement that churches can reopen for private prayer was made by the government at the weekend.

