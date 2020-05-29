Wales' 'five mile' plan criticised by MP

Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire said that the proposals have clearly been "thought up by a city focussed government", and that a five mile restriction would not even get many residents to a supermarket in the county "let alone family or friends".

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said a relaxing of lockdown rules meant people from two different households will be able to meet as long as they do not travel more than five miles.

Under new "stay local" guidelines, which replace the "stay at home" message previously used by the Welsh Government, people will still need to observe social distancing when meeting in public or private outdoor spaces.

Exceptions will allow for travelling to work, to seek care, and shopping for essentials if they are not available locally.

Mr Williams said: "I think the five mile rule is utterly barking mad. It is clearly a line thought up by a city focussed government.

"Five miles? Most people cannot get to a supermarket or a shop in Montgomeryshire, let alone to family and friends."

Mr Williams added: "Hopefully they will relax the five mile rule for rural areas."

The Conservative MP did say he was pleased Wales was moving closer to England in terms of approach to lockdown rules.

He said the countries would benefit from a unified approach – particularly because the UK government is funding a number of schemes such as the furlough policy.

He said: "I am delighted that England and Wales seem to be coming together and we seem to be seeing a UK approach.

"At the end of the day it has to happen because the schemes like furloughing are paid for by the UK Government, as well as other support mechanisms, so as we come out of lockdown we have to come out together because a lot of money is coming from the exchequer."

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Mr Drakeford said: "We know people have missed seeing their families and friends over the last three months while the stay-at-home regulations have been in place.

"From Monday, people from two different households in the same local area will be able to meet up outdoors. They must continue to maintain social distancing and strict hand hygiene.

"We are also asking people to stay local - by local we mean, as a general rule, not travelling more than five miles from home to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading as people begin to travel more.

"There will be exceptions - for example, travelling to work, to seek care and shopping for essentials if they aren't available locally.

"Staying local will help keep Wales safe."