More coronavirus deaths confirmed

By Dominic Robertson | Shrewsbury | Coronavirus | Published:

Two further patients have died from coronavirus at the county's health trusts.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 29. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

Daily number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 29. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

The latest announcement confirms one person died Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), and another at Shropshire Community Health Trust.

It means that the total to have died in the care of the county's major health trusts has now reached 162 since the outbreak began – 144 at SaTH, 13 at the community health trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 112 people have also died and tested positive for Covid-19 at the county's care homes.

Public Health Wales says 13 people have now died with the virus in Powys, although the ONS says the figure is 84. The difference is down to cases where the presence of Covid-19 has been confirmed by a laboratory test.

