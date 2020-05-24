'Cummings must stay in post': Shrewsbury MP defends lockdown-flouting aide

Daniel Kawczynski said Dominic Cummings "must stay in post" and that the "mind-blowing inaccuracies" in media reports surrounding the allegations "give a new meaning to fake news".

The Shropshire MP was speaking after it emerged Mr Cummings travelled to the North East in March to self-isolate with his family while official government guidelines warned against long-distance journeys.

Daniel Kawczynski MP

In a tweet, Mr Kawczynski said: "Mr Cummings must stay in post.

"The mind-blowing inaccuracies peddled by the Independent Newspaper on this subject give a new meaning to fake news."

The latest development comes as Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure to sack Mr Cummings after reports surfaced that the 48-year-old made a second trip to County Durham, where his family lives, despite social restrictions.

The PM pledged his “full support” on Saturday to his under-fire chief adviser and, according to the Sunday Times, told allies he would not throw Mr Cummings “to the dogs”.

