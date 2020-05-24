Advertising
'Cummings must stay in post': Shrewsbury MP defends lockdown-flouting aide
Shrewsbury's MP has come to the defence of the Prime Minister's closest aide who flouted lockdown restrictions to go on a 260-mile journey to visit family.
Daniel Kawczynski said Dominic Cummings "must stay in post" and that the "mind-blowing inaccuracies" in media reports surrounding the allegations "give a new meaning to fake news".
The Shropshire MP was speaking after it emerged Mr Cummings travelled to the North East in March to self-isolate with his family while official government guidelines warned against long-distance journeys.
In a tweet, Mr Kawczynski said: "Mr Cummings must stay in post.
"The mind-blowing inaccuracies peddled by the Independent Newspaper on this subject give a new meaning to fake news."
The latest development comes as Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure to sack Mr Cummings after reports surfaced that the 48-year-old made a second trip to County Durham, where his family lives, despite social restrictions.
The PM pledged his “full support” on Saturday to his under-fire chief adviser and, according to the Sunday Times, told allies he would not throw Mr Cummings “to the dogs”.
More Covid-19 coverage:
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.