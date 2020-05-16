Telford's coronavirus 'Banksy' leaves mysterious crochet hearts encouraging people to help others

Having become a talking point on social media, with people querying their origin, the mystery has now been partially solved.

They are the brainchild of a Telford College student who, in true Banksy style, preferred not to take credit for the creations and wanted to remain anonymous.

The crocheted hearts which have been appearing at sites around Telford, urging people to support local charities

A note attached to each heart says: “Please take home and keep. In return, please donate to a local charity helping people during this pandemic.”

The student explained: “I was inspired to make these hearts after learning about a type of street art called yarn bombing in my latest college project.

“Instead of making one big art piece, I wanted to make several small things I could hide around where I live, for people to find and make them smile on their daily walk.

The crocheted hearts which have been appearing at sites around Telford, urging people to support local charities

“I started by crocheting five hearts and placing them on a small popular route, as I didn’t know whether people would be interested in them.

Advertising

“I didn’t announce I was placing them, so I was really surprised when I went back the next day and they were all gone. I started placing more and more around different locations, and to date, I’ve hidden 21 crocheted hearts.

“People have posted about them in a local Facebook group saying what a lovely idea it is. It’s really boosted my confidence and I have become prouder of the work I make.

The crocheted hearts which have been appearing at sites around Telford, urging people to support local charities

“But I quite like not taking credit for making them, and the mystery around the hearts. I simply attach a little note asking for people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Advertising

The mystery student added: “I plan to crochet and knit more different items to hide, and I hope I’m making someone’s lockdown and daily walk a little bit happier.

“Doing this has also made me happier – crafting these hearts and getting some fresh air on my daily walk has really calmed my anxiety and helped me to focus on my college work.”

The crocheted hearts which have been appearing at sites around Telford, urging people to support local charities

More Covid-19 coverage: