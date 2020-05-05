Covid deaths in county care homes reach 19 for last week of April

Between April 25 and May 1 there were 19 deaths involving Covid-19 in the county's care homes – nine at homes in Shropshire and 10 at homes in Telford & Wrekin.

The data, from the Office for National Statistics, shows that 55 people died with coronavirus in county care homes between April 10 and May 1.

Of the 55, 30 died in Shropshire care homes, and 25 in homes in Telford & Wrekin.

The figures come amid increasing concern about how care homes are coping with coronavirus cases, with repeated calls for additional personal protection equipment.

Since the outbreak began 108 people have died and tested positive for Covid-19 at the county's major health trusts.

There have also been nine confirmed deaths in Powys.