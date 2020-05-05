Safety must be focus of any return to work say Shropshire business bosses

Bosses in the region said while it is vital for businesses to start operating again to boost the economy, safety of people is paramount.

It comes as the Government draws up detailed guidelines for an ordered return to work.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “What we need is a simple and clear guide to allow businesses to reopen safely.

“It is not a case of a ‘one-size fits all’. Each sector needs its own guidance as soon as possible.

“I think a lot of businesses are nervous about returning to work because of the potential of being held responsible for various issues.

“Of course we want to see businesses get back to work. The economic impacts are there to see. But people and their safety come first.”

Mr Sheehan has warned it could take some time for the economy to recover.

“The return to work will be faster in some sectors than others and we shouldn’t expect a sudden unlock of the lockdown measures. As businesses return to work the impacts on cash flow will be significant and the Government must maintain its level of support, if not increase it.

“There will also be supply chain issues – local, national and international – which will also impact how businesses operate.”

Mandy Thorn, chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Our Marches LEP survey of businesses in this region showed that 98 per cent have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak with 44 per cent suffering a complete loss of sales.

“It is essential that we can get the region back to work as soon as it is safe to do so in order to mitigate the economic impact the virus has already had and start the region’s commercial fightback.

“The safety and wellbeing of both workers and the general public must be the first priority in any return to work strategy.”

Among the measures being proposed by the Government to get people back to work include reduced hot-desking, the closure of office lifts and canteens, and putting tape on the floor to mark where people should stand.

The team at Shropshire-based Chrisbeon Office Supplies has already started working on Computer Aided Design (CAD) plans with a view to providing employers with a new office layout suitable for workers post-lockdown.

The company, which has been delivering chairs, desks and supplies to home offices during the lockdown, also supplies screens in both the traditional fabric style and the glazed ‘sneeze guards.

Partner Richard Hughes said: “We know employers will need to complete a Covid-19 risk assessment before allowing staff to return to work and we understand that we, as a design and office supplies company, will be needed by many of our clients in order to support that.

“CAD planning can assist with ensuring desks and other items within an office, such as printers and photocopiers are two metres apart, but office equipment can assist in workplaces where this is not possible.

"We are already speaking to a number of businesses about potential plans that can be put in place.”