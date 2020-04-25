Advertising
Eight more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Shropshire as UK death toll passes 20,000
A further eight people have been confirmed to have died with coronavirus in Shropshire.
Seven patients were in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) and died after testing positive for Covid-19, while one patient was in the care of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, NHS England confirmed today.
It takes the total who have now died at the trust, which manages Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford to 74, and at the orthopaedic hospital trust three have died since the outbreak began. Across Shropshire the figure is now 81.
Meanwhile the UK-wide figure increased from 19,506 to at least 20,287 and the figure in England increased by 711 to 18,084. In Wales the death toll increased by 23 to 774.
As well as the 74 deaths at SaTH, four people have died in the care of Shropshire Community Health Trust and three at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.
The daily announcements only include hospital deaths, meaning the full death toll is likely to be far higher, and refer to patients whose deaths were confirmed in the previous 24 hours - not who died in that period.
Some deaths are not included in the statistics for several days due to testing or family members being informed.
A NHS England statement said: "A further 711 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 18,084.
"Patients were aged between 34 and 100 years old. 87 of the 711 patients (aged between 34 and 90 years old) had no known underlying health condition.
"Their families have been informed."
