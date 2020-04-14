New interim chief nurse joins Shropshire hospitals

Maggie Bayley will take over from interim director of nursing Barbara Beal at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Ms Beal has been shielding since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Louise Barnett, chief executive at SaTH, said: “Barbara Beal has been shielding since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Barbara and I have agreed that the priority at this unprecedented time is to have accountable, executive visible leadership on site, and so we are therefore pleased to confirm that we have appointed Maggie Bayley, who will join the trust as interim chief nurse, from April 14.

“Barbara has been instrumental in supporting us with leading our quality improvement plan for nursing, midwifery and Allied Health Professionals during her time at the trust, and I am really pleased to confirm that Barbara will remain at the trust, continuing this good work, until May 24.

“I’m sure colleagues will give Maggie a very warm welcome.

"I know that she is really excited to be re-joining us.”