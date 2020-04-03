Coronavirus: LIVE updates on day 11 of life under lockdown in Shropshire and Mid Wales

We’re bringing you live updates on the Covid-19 crisis after the UK death toll neared 3,000 yesterday with another daily increase of more than 500 deaths.

So far 15 people have been confirmed to have died in Shropshire after contracting coronavirus, while 157 people in the county have tested positive (although we know the true number of cases will be much higher).

Meanwhile our neighbours in the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire have seen 288 deaths, or one in 10 of the UK total, with the Midlands labelled a "coronavirus hotspot".

We’ll be bringing you the latest live throughout the day as the Government seeks to "ramp up" on day 11 of life under lockdown.

