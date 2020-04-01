1,000 join Ludlow community support group

Pulling Together Ludlow was created around a fortnight ago by a number of individuals and groups keen to pool their efforts in supporting the vulnerable of the town during the coronavirus crisis.

The group began with a meeting of minds committed to "doing more by working together", and the formation of a Facebook group that has quickly risen to nearly 1,000 members.

Core team member Victoria Harris said: "There were a few different efforts going on but we wanted to come together under one heading. With the support of numerous individuals and groups, including Dr Catherine Beanland from Portcullis Surgery and Hands Together Ludlow, we joined together to form Pulling Together Ludlow.

"We were all of the mindset that we can do more if we work together, and help more people and ease difficulties in the community. I set up the Facebook group and the response so far has been incredible – it now has nearly 1,000 members."

Pulling Together Ludlow is offering a variety of volunteer services, including the collection of medical prescriptions, delivery of shopping, and also "befriending" telephone support.

So far the reception to the group has been positive, and it has been able to offer help with efficiency and enthusiasm.

"We've been able to reach out to people through lots of different avenues. We were contacted by a man in Scotland who wanted some coal delivered to his mum in Ludlow and the request was picked up by one of our volunteers in five minutes," said Victoria.

"It's been heart-warming to see how easy it can be to get help to people who need it because the will is there and people want to help."

The group operates with a clear objective and hopes that the spirit of its formation will continue when the Covid-19 crisis is over.

"We're always conscious to keep to our objective of connecting and engaging with the community," Victoria added.

"We rely entirely on volunteer goodwill – people who care about the community and each other – and we hope that spirit will continue after this crisis. Thank you to everyone who has helped us so far."

Those interested in volunteering can join the Facebook group by searching Pulling together Ludlow, or visit the website www.pullingtogetherludlow.org.uk

Those in need of support can telephone the helpline at 01584 817250.