Councillor and former assembly member in intensive care after contracting coronavirus

William Powell, Liberal Democrat Powys County Councillor for Talgarth, and former Assembly Member for Mid and West Wales, was admitted to hospital last Thursday, according to a statement from his party.

Writing on Twitter yesterday evening James Gibson-Watt, leader of Powys County Council's Liberal Democrat and Green group, said Mr Powell was on a ventilator and was "stable" but "very poorly".

Mr Powell served as a Lib Dem Assembly Member between 2011 and 2016.

Councillor Gibson-Watt said: "The Powys County Council Welsh Lib Dem-Green Group regrettably confirms that Cllr William Powell was admitted to Neville Hall Hospital in Abergavenny presenting symptoms of COVID 19 on Thursday 26th March.

"On admission he was immediately transferred to intensive care and placed on a ventilator. The latest news we have is that his condition remains stable but he is poorly.

"As a council group we have known about his condition throughout his illness and have wished that our much-valued and well-loved colleague be allowed to fight the illness in a private manner.

"We are in regular touch with his family and would ask media and well-wishers to give them the space that they need in these most difficult circumstances. We will release further statements as appropriate."