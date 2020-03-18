Advertising
Council chief is in self-isolation
Powys County Council Chief Executive is in self-isolation as a precautionary measure, the county council has confirmed.
Dr Caroline Turner went into self-isolation on Monday as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell at work.
Council leader Rosemarie Harries said: “I can confirm Dr Turner is in self-isolation as a precaution. She will be working from home during the isolation period and remains in contact with cabinet members and colleagues.
All councillors have been informed of the development.
