Council chief is in self-isolation

By Karen Compton | Mid Wales | Coronavirus | Published:

Powys County Council Chief Executive is in self-isolation as a precautionary measure, the county council has confirmed.

Dr Caroline Turner

Dr Caroline Turner went into self-isolation on Monday as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell at work.

Council leader Rosemarie Harries said: “I can confirm Dr Turner is in self-isolation as a precaution. She will be working from home during the isolation period and remains in contact with cabinet members and colleagues.

All councillors have been informed of the development.

